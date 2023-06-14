John Rich Not Concerned With AI, Takes Dig At Country Stars

During an interview with Fox News Digital, country music artist John Rich expressed his lack of concern about advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) compared to his focus on the growth of country music.

In a light-hearted manner, he joked about AI’s ability to outshine current country artists, saying, “Could AI do any worse than some of the country singers out there? I’m not sure that’s even possible.” He stressed that AI couldn’t replicate the brilliance of legendary country songwriters, playfully likening them to “Albert Einstein honky-tonk songwriters.”

These comments touched on the subjective quality of today’s contemporary country music while acknowledging the exceptional talent and creativity of human songwriters that AI, despite advancements, is unlikely to fully replicate. Although the comments seemed lighthearted, the Big and Rich star took a shot at “some” country artists today without naming names.

He specifically mentioned the impossibility of AI creating a song like George Jones‘ “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” highlighting the uniqueness of country music legends.

“He Stopped Loving Her Today”

Rich downplayed AI as a threat, encouraging artists to write and perform songs that stand out by being unique. Contrary to popular concerns, he downplayed the notion of AI posing a significant danger to humanity. Instead, he encouraged artists to harness the power of their creativity and uniqueness to create songs that would truly stand out in a rapidly evolving musical landscape.

In addition to his insights on AI and the evolving music space, Rich also highlighted his Redneck Riviera whiskey brand. He emphasized that the brand’s core values revolve around God, family, and country, aiming to create a sense of pride and unity among its consumers. The brand’s focus on these values reflected Rich’s personal beliefs and his desire to celebrate hard work, patriotism, and the importance of family bonds.