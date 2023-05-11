‘Scream VI’ Screenwriters Tease the Return of Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker as a Cyborg

One of the most memorable moments of the entire Scream franchise is when Casey Becker, played by beloved actress and talk show host, Drew Barrymore, is gutted by Ghostface within the first 10 minutes of the original film. Initial marketing for the first Scream film in the 90s implied that Barrymore would be the star of the film, which ended up being Neve Campbell. The Scream VI screenwriters have now opened up about Barrymore’s potential return to the iconic horror franchise.

Barrymore recently discussed how she would be open to returning in Scream 7 if the writers decided to retcon the previous films and have Casey actually be alive, even though she was disemboweled in the first film. On The Drew Barrymore Show, she said, “It’s funny. I’ve never thought of it this way, but I’m pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her. Like, literally. And I’m here! I’m fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay…With good writing, you can make anything happen.”

Recently, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who wrote the last two Scream movies, spoke to Insider about their thoughts on Barrymore reprising her role of Casey. Vanderbilt responded to Barrymore’s idea of Casey still being alive, saying, “I don’t even want to. Listen, her liver was in the mailbox. Didn’t they find her liver in the mailbox? I’m not a medical doctor but, you know.”

The Potential Return of Casey Becker in Scream 7

Busick soon hinted at a bizarre but plausible idea. He said, “Look, one word: Cyborg.” Vanderbilt was pleased by this idea, adding, “See, this is why we work together.”

Scream 7 has not yet been officially announced, but it seems very likely that the sequel will happen since Scream VI was the franchise’s best-performing film at the box office since Scream 2. The writers did not want to get into too much detail about a potential Scream 7, with Vanderbilt adding, “We’ve already said too much with Cyborg Casey Becker.”