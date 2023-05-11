House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Says Southern Border Chaos Is ‘Republican Fiction’ (Video)

House Minority Leader Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said during a press conference today that Republicans are creating a “fictional argument around what’s happening at the border.”

This is despite the video evidence, widely covered throughout the mainstream media, of migrants surging the border following the end of Title 42.

The BBC reports that U.S. officials expect there to be some 10,000 migrants entering the country per day when Title 42 expires tonight. That report reads…

Across the US-Mexico border, local governments and federal authorities are bracing for an influx of migrants attempting to cross the border illegally. US officials are reportedly expecting arrivals to rise to more than 10,000 per day in May, up from about 5,000 in March. Under Title 42, many migrants were blocked from requesting asylum at all. But with it lifted, the US will return to a policy in which migrants are screened to determine the validity of asylum applications and only deported once it is determined they do not qualify. The US has introduced new measures that would “expedite” asylum interviews, screening applicants within 24 hours and deporting them within days or weeks. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-65477653

These facts didn’t stop House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries from saying that Republicans are creating a “fictional argument around what’s happening at the border.” See a clip of that disgusting moment below…

Even MSNBC, probably the most loyal network to President Joe Biden, is currently airing segments depicting the lack of leadership and chaos at the United States Southern Border.

