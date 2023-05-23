Vin Diesel Shares Why He Won’t Confirm Future of ‘Fast’ Franchise

While Fast X is currently in theaters, it has been hinted that an 11th film in the Fast & Furious franchise is being developed. Franchise star Vin Diesel recently revealed during the Fast X premiere that an 11th and possible 12th film in the franchise will be coming, but the actor has just informed ET that he intends to stay tight-lipped about the future of the franchise as of late.

While attending Fast X co-star Charlize Theron’s block party for her Africa Outreach project in LA, Diesel told ET, “The last time I told my daughter [it] was the last one, all I saw was tears. So I gotta be really careful [about] who and what I say.” Even though Fast X was originally intended to be the final film in the action franchise, an 11th film will be released in 2025. It seems Diesel wants to protect the fanbase, and not reveal any secrets too soon.

The Future of the ‘Fast and the Furious’ Franchise

Fast X opened on May 19 and became the number-one movie in America, beating out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In just one weekend, Fast X has grossed over $67 million domestically.

During a post-credits scene for Fast X, Dwayne Johnson reprises his role from the franchise as Agent Luke Hobbs. Previously, due to online beef with Diesel, it was reported that Johnson would never return to the franchise, but it now seems as though he will appear in a large role in the next Fast film.

Diesel spoke about Johnson’s appearance at the end of Fast X and also dished on the cast as a whole. He said, “We have such a great cast. We lead with love. We try to create an environment where people can do their best work. That’s all actors really want, is to feel as though they’re supported to create unique characters. Characters that last forever. And you see that in this franchise.”

In addition to Diesel and Theron, Fast X stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Daniela Melchior, and Scott Eastwood. The film follows Diesel’s Dom Toretto and his chosen family as they face their most dangerous opponent yet.