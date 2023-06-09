Suspect Arrested After Rigging His Home With ‘Indiana Jones’ Style Traps Which Injured FBI Agents

This past week a 71-year-old Oregon man was found guilty of using a firearm to assault a federal officer in a crime of violence. The charge does not reveal the full story however, the manner in which the assault happened was straight out of Indiana Jones.

In 2018, Gregory Lee Rodvelt was already serving jail-time for having an armed dispute with Arizona police, after blockading himself in his car on the interstate for 7 hours. Soon a lawsuit ensued and Rodvelt was going to have his house taken. He was given two weeks to prepare before being kicked out.

The FBI learned that in Rodvelt’s preparation, he had wired up his house for war. When an FBI bomb squad arrived to clear the house, they were not disappointed. “(It was) much like a scene from the movie ‘Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark’ in which actor Harrison Ford is forced to outrun a giant stone boulder that he inadvertently triggered by a booby trap switch,” the report read according to KGW8. The Oregon man had rigged up a hot tub to crush anyone who stepped past his gate.

More of the traps included an animal trap-rigged van blocking the gate entrance. Once reaching the front door, the squad used explosives to get past. Once inside they discovered a mouse trap modified to shoot a shotgun shell when triggered. In front of the house was a wheelchair that, when bumped by one of the FBI agents, activated a shotgun that blasted the agent below the knee.

The stunts this man pulled off are going to win him 20 years minimum, and likely a lifetime sentence in prison as reported by the New York Post.