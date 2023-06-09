Melissa McCarthy Muses About Where Her ‘Gilmore Girls’ Character Would Be Today

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, McCarthy, 52, spilled the tea on her where she believes her beloved character Sookie St. James would be today.

Where Are They Now

McCarthy believes that if the beloved chef were still gliding across our screens, she would be happily cooking alongside her husband Jackson Belleville (Jackson Douglas) and indulging in some marijuana.

“She still cooks, but I think she does edibles,” she joked. “I think they run a very nice little mom-and-pop business with their 13 kids, and she makes delicious edibles.”

Fans of the hit TV series Gilmore Girls will surely remember Melissa McCarthy’s character, Sookie St. James. As Lorelai Gilmore’s best friend and a talented chef, Sookie provided plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments throughout the show’s seven seasons.

Gilmore Girls fans were thrilled when Netflix announced the revival of the series with a four-episode limited run. The new season, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, brought back beloved characters, including Sooki, who returned to the Dragonfly Inn after leaving to work at Blue Hill farm.

No Revisitations

Melissa McCarthy loves her show and her co-stars, but she admitted during an interview with TODAY that she doesn’t enjoy re-watching the series.

“I watched it with Vivian once, my oldest, and we watched the pilot, and I was watching her watch it. I’m also always afraid somehow, something’s going to happen, and I’m going to be found in a room watching my own thing. So I have a super paranoia about, ‘I can’t watch my own stuff in the house,'” she shared.

“For some reason, I’m always like, ‘What if I pass out and paramedics come in, and the takeaway is she was watching her own stuff, pretty weird,'” she added. “It’s all I ever think of when we turn on [the TV], and it’s me. I’m like, ‘Ooo, God. Do I feel lightheaded?’ I don’t want to pass out in a room where my stuff is playing.”