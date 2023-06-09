Bryan Cranston is ‘Not Retiring’ Just Hitting ‘the Pause Button’ in 2026

Cranston, 67, has cleared up statements he made in a recent interview with British GQ. The interview suggested that his plans to exit Hollywood over the next three years meant he could be leaving the entertainment industry for good.

Bryan Cranston is making some big changes in his life. He’s planning to shut down his production company, sell his half of Dos Hombres, and spend time in a foreign country. However, he wants to make it clear that this isn’t a negative move. Instead, it’s a way for him to hit the “pause button.”

“I am not retiring,” Cranston posted to Instagram, “What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap – 70!”

The actor explained that taking a break will allow him to spend more time with his beloved wife Robin Dearden in a way he hasn’t “been able to in the last 25 years.” The couple plans to fill their “latter years,” with “new hopes and goals and experiences.”

During his self-imposed hiatus, the actor intends to disconnect from social media, take a break from work, and indulge in some timeless literary works that have long piqued his interest.

Bryan Cranston has announced that he will be taking a break from acting for a while. He hopes this will give him a chance to “reset”his career. Despite his appreciation for the exciting opportunities he has had over the last 20 years, including his award-winning performance in Breaking Bad, Cranston has admitted that he is starting to feel a bit stuck. He wants to try something new and explore different ways of portraying characters.

“Exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way,” Cranston continued.

The actor is excited about what’s to come before he turns 70. He’s got a lot on his plate, including the upcoming comedy Jackpot, co-starring Jennifer Garner, and a potential return to Broadway.

“For now, let me just express my deep gratitude to all of you who have been so incredibly kind and generous with your time in reading my posts and following my career,” he shared, adding, “I wish all of you well… and I’ll see you down the road.”