Sarah Jessica Parker Finally Breaks Silence on Kim Cattrall’s Return to ‘And Just Like That’

Due to a decades-old feud, Kim Cattrall refused to reprise her iconic role of Samantha Jones in the first season of Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That. However, it has recently been revealed that Cattrall will appear in the second season of the Max series in a voice-over cameo as Samantha.

As it turns out, Cattrall did not want to be part of the spin-off series because of apparent bad blood between her and Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker. Parker recently spoke to Daily Mail about Cattrall’s return and had largely positive things to say.

Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About Kim Cattrall

Parker told Daily Mail, “We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve, you know, approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it’s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”

In addition to Parker, And Just Like That stars Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Davis also dished on the return of Cattrall, saying, “I don’t know that there’s a closure or resolution necessarily, those are like, kind of big things that I don’t know that we were going for. We just thought that, you know, it would be fun for the fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she’s a great character.”

Last year, when Season 1 of And Just Like That was first airing, Cattrall was asked by Variety if she would appear in the show. Cattrall said, “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.” Cattrall also revealed that the first season of Max’s spin-off series is basically the unmade third Sex and the City movie, which Cattrall declined to star in because of “heartbreaking” creative decisions.

Despite Cattrall claiming she would not be appearing in And Just Like That to any degree, the first season kept things open, with a storyline regarding Samantha living overseas after a falling out with Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. Fans questioned if this was a hint that Cattrall would someday return to her famous role, and it now seems as though it was. And Just Like That Season 2 debuts on Max on June 22.