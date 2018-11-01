Watch the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon Absolutely Bring Down the House

In a video that’s making the rounds again on the Internet , the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon puts on an impeccable performance at the Pepsi Center in Denver. The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed during half-time at an Denver Nuggets NBA game.

The precision and grace is simply unmatched. Many outside of the D.C. area have never heard of this group, but they stole the show at the game and have gotten plenty of attention from this amazing video.

The United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon is a 24-Marine rifle platoon that performs a precision drill exhibition. This highly disciplined platoon exemplifies the professionalism associated with the United States Marine Corps. The Silent Drill Platoon has been performing since 1948.

The Marines execute a series drill while handling rifles with fixed bayonets. The routine ends with a rifle inspection enhanced with elaborate rifle spins and tosses. The Marines selected for the platoon must be male and must be between 5’11” and 6’1″ , and there are strict weight requirements. These requirements are somewhat harsh, but they help insure the uniformity of the group. Each man in the group serves a two-year term. They perform throughout the year at Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., and at numerous events across the United States and abroad.

One comment on YouTube said the performance was a “better half time show than you would see at [the] Super Bowl,” without any chances of wardrobe malfunctions.

Just watch, you won’t regret it.