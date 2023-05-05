Andrea Bocelli Shares King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Song Request for Coronation Concert

Among the high-profile artists performing at King Charles’s May 7 Coronation Concert, classical tenor Andrea Bocelli is especially excited to be celebrating the monarch.

In a conversation with People, the 64-year-old gushed over the upcoming event and the “touching” song requested by the royal couple.

“The King and the Queen Consort have demonstrated their appreciation of art and good music — which are gifts from the heavens, and that, as they lift the spirit, contribute to spreading good. This is per se already a reason for all of us to be excited,” said Bocelli.

“As for my performance, they have indeed specifically requested a song that is very dear to me as well: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ a touching, intense and evocative score, a true tribute to solidarity,” he added.

This Rodgers and Hammerstein piece has been widely performed and is currently known in the UK as the anthem of the Liverpool Football Club.

Bocelli Reflects on Music, Friendship Ahead of Coronation

Bocelli not only looks forward to lending his voice to this special tune, but also to reconnecting with friends and colleagues at the star-studded event.

“When considering the pleasure of meeting old friends, we have a combination of both the artistic/professional dimension and the simple, pure joy of being able to hug dear friends, with whom I shared parts of my professional journey throughout my career,” said the Sacred Arias singer.

He continued, “Music creates strong ties; it creates empathy that stands the test of time. But our work always takes us traveling all over the world, so having the opportunity to meet up again, on such a festive and cheerful occasion, heightens the joy exponentially. I am referring to the already mentioned Bryn Terfel, to Lionel Richie, to Lang Lang. But the list could go on and on!”

Others in the lineup, which Bocelli called “truly impressive,” include Katy Perry, pop group Take That, and the Coronation Choir— a group which Harper’s Bazaar tells us will be assembled from members of various UK choirs.