Dolly Parton Makes A Joke About Having A ‘Threesome’ With Garth Brooks

At the country awards show on Thursday, Brooks used the popular acronym G.O.A.T to describe Parton. G.O.A.T is commonly known to mean ‘greatest of all time’, but Parton wanted to share what she believes the phrase really means.

The Greatest Of All Time

“Did I hear you say you were looking for a G.O.A.T.?” Parton quipped. As she came on stage, she wheeled a real-life goat out behind her. “I’ve got your G.O.A.T. right here!”

“He changed the name of country music forever. In a flash, he became one of the biggest stars of all time,” Parton said about Brooks.

“I think I speak for everybody — not just in Texas but around the world — when I say we will always love you,” Brooks replied.

Parton joked that she has a “hall pass” for both Brooks and his wife Yearwood. “I just had a thought. I know why you’re doing that G.O.A.T. thing!” Parton said. “I think it stands for ‘Garth organized a threesome!'”

“And I thought I couldn’t love you anymore!” Brooks replied.

Humble Hostess

In a press release, Parton gushed about her excitement surrounding her ACM Awards hosting duties. “I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth. While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together.”

Parton performed a single from her album Rockstar at the award ceremony.

The ceremony was broadcast live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 11th. It will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video.