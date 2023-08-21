Democrat Governor of Hawaii Blames Climate Change For Failed Response To Wildfires

The Maui wildfire disaster has been one of the deadliest catastrophes of our time. Hawaii Governor Josh Green stated that Climate Change played a dooming role in this horrific event.

What led to the widespread impact of the fires that blasted across Maui? In part, it involved failure to properly warn for various reasons. In a press conference with the Maui Emergency Chief, Herman Andaya, it was discovered that the emergency sirens were not used. The reason being that the Emergency team believed that the sirens would cause people to run inland since the sirens are typically used for tsunamis. With all of the controversy looming however, Herman retired.

During an interview with CBS, Governor Josh said that climate change also played a part in the lacking emergency response. The host of “Face the Nation,” Margret Brennan, started by asking: “Just to be clear, when you’re talking global warming, are you saying that climate change amplified the cost of human error?” Governor Josh responded: “Yes, it did.”

The governor then shared: “There’s always going to be incredible things that people do to save lives. From the firefighters, from the citizens, and there’s always going to be decisions that are made that aren’t perfect in the moment.” It is true that many firefighters and other individuals fought gallantly against the fires and battled to save lives. Unfortunately, they had to fight without enough water, and on borrowed time, allegedly in the name of climate change.

As reported by the New York Post, the Hawaiian Electric company has been engrossed in clean energy mandates and ordinances while only putting $250,000 towards wildfire prevention before getting approved for further funding in 2022. Additionally, it was reported that the West Maui Land Company had to request water to be redirected to the fires, but was delayed for multiple hours. Later in the interview the Governor shared: “There’s no excuses ever to be made, but there are finite resources sometimes in the moment.” The gravity of the situation led Josh to plead with other states and cities to take catastrophe preparation seriously.