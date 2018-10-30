Three children were hit and killed by a vehicle while boarding a school bus early Tuesday morning in Fulton County. According to authorities, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. on 4600 N. State Road 25 near Rochester, 100 miles north of Indianapolis

According to reports, four children were crossing a two-lane road from a mobile home park to get to their school bus when they were struck by a Toyota Tacoma truck. Preliminary investigation showed the bus was in the northbound lane of State Road 25 with its emergency lights flashing and its stop-sign arm out when the children were struck by the southbound truck. The three children who died have been identified as two twin 6-year-old boys and their 9-year-old sister. Visible images of the accident show the truck with a heavy front-end damage at the scene.

At the time of the incident, there were no children on the school bus, but one other injury was also reported and the child was airlifted to Fort Wayne Hospital. The condition of the 11-year-old boy is still unknown but authorities stated he did suffer many broken bones. Indiana State Police are currently investigating the case, but want to remind drivers that we all have a responsibility to share the road, in a safe manner.

Sgt. Tony Slocum from the Peru Police Department stated, “I don’t know why this crash – why this person did not see the stop arm extended but we all need to pay a little more attention because it’s all our responsibility to make sure our children get to and from school safely.”

@IndStatePolice is working a fatal crash involving students getting on a Tippacanoe Valley School Cororation bus. There are three fatalities and one who has been airlifted to a Ft Wayne hospital. The Parents of the children involved have been notified. — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) October 30, 2018

All children attend Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation. The school spoke on the incident, saying they have deployed all school counselor to meet the emotional needs of students, staff, and parents. They are currently waiting to learn more confined details of the students. One witness said her grandchild was supposed to be the bus stop as well but changed plans last minute to keep them from being at the scene.

Police are interviewing the 24-year-old woman who was driving the pickup and is fully cooperating with the police.