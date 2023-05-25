Beyoncé Pays Beautiful Tribute to Tina Turner: ‘My Beloved Queen’

Following the unfortunate news of the passing of “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Tina Turner, Beyoncé released a statement honoring the monumental singer on her website. The statement read, “My beloved queen, I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.”

Beyonce’s heartfelt message continued, “You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Beyonce Posts Memorial Message for Tina Turner

Beyoncé also posted a picture of her and Turner performing together back at the 2008 Grammy Awards. Footage from rehearsals for the performance showcases Beyoncé running up to Turner and giving her a big hug. In the video, Beyonce explains “When I was a kid and I saw her tapes, I wanted to be like her. This is literally a dream to me because she’s the ultimate. To actually be on the stage with her is crazy.”

It seems that Beyoncé has always been a huge fan of Turner. In 2005, the “Halo” singer praised Turner while she was being honored by former-President George W. Bush. At the time, Beyoncé said, “I’ll never forget the first time I saw you perform. I never in my life saw a woman so powerful, so fearless, so fabulous — and those legs!”

Beyoncé wasn’t the only iconic singer to honor Tina Turner‘s legacy online. Mariah Carey recently made a heartfelt Instagram post that read, “The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more – an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen ❤️.”

On May 24, a source close to Turner recently announced her death, stating, “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll,’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”