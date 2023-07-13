In the wake of kickback over woke policies, the NYC Browning School’s new leadership miscounted one parent’s donation and demanded an additional $60,000. This did not go over so well with the father.

The man who remains unnamed for privacy had originally told the school he was planning to donate $1 million. After giving roughly $350,000 in 2021, he intended to gift an additional $650,000 in 2022 to meet his million dollar goal. Instead of taking the generous offer, the school felt as if he had underpaid. They claimed he owed $710,000.

Chalking the ridiculous demand up to an accounting error, the ex-board member decided to stop donations to the school believing it to be irresponsible with finances. After questioning the new head of school, John Botti, the man was told he would hear back soon regarding the issue. Instead, the head of school never got back to him.

Browning School’s Lacking Leadership Causes Donor To Pull His Kids Out

The Browning School in NYC tells parents it will implement new 'gender policy statement' https://t.co/Z50xIuJeWK pic.twitter.com/98OYUWT167 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 11, 2023

According to the Daily Mail, shortly after he thought twice about the gift, decided against it, and reached out to John, his sons were falsely accused and disciplined unjustly. Despite the family reaching out again to John Botti, he refused to meet directly. John allegedly claimed he would only meet with the family via attorneys. The father stated later that this is not the only instance where parents were required to use attorneys in such meetings.

These mishandled events along with statements by the historically all boys school about allowing individuals who ‘identify’ as boys to enroll reflect an unfortunate time for the school. All of this led the once board member to say: “To the board: Effective immediately, I resign. After an aggregate 25 years of three boys attending the school, seven years of board service, and more than $1.5 million spent on tuition and donations, we are sending our sons elsewhere and discontinuing all ties.”