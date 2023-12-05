Earlier this year, the state of Iowa banned sexually explicit LGBTQ+ literature for elementary students, or students through the sixth grade. In response, certain activist groups have filed lawsuits.

Videos by Rare

As reported by NBC, a group known as the ACLU or American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, has filed a federal lawsuit against Iowa. The ACLU’s attorney, Thomas Story, claims that a recent law passed by the state of Iowa: “The First Amendment does not allow our state or our schools to remove books or issue blanket bans on discussion and materials simply because a group of politicians or parents find them offensive.”

What literature was so offensive that the state government of Iowa decided to ban it you might ask? The Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds, put it this way: “Books with graphic depictions of sex acts have absolutely no place in our schools.” Governor Reynolds further explained that the law is: “protecting children from pornography and sexually explicit content.”

Iowa Sued For Banning Sexually Explicit LGBTQ Material For K-6

LGBTQ+ rights group sues over Iowa law banning school library books, gender identity discussion | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/uZZqpia3EO — KCCI News (@KCCINews) November 28, 2023

So to make this clear, the ACLU of Iowa is so upset that children are not being exposed gender identity, sexuality, and transgender material that includes pornographic language and images in the school system that they are suing Iowa. You may be thinking: “Surely this is not true.” Well, see for yourself:

The law passed earlier this year in Iowa states in section 14 part two that the school may “not knowingly give false or misleading information” to parents about their child’s wish to transition genders. Then in section 16 part two: “A school district shall not provide any program, curriculum, test, survey, questionnaire, promotion, or instruction relating to gender identity or sexual orientation to students in kindergarten through grade six.”

Now for a look at the ACLU’s response: “As a result of the ban, LGBTQ+ students are denied the comfort of narratives that include LGBTQ+ characters and the solace that they are not alone.”