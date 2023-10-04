Bitter Machete Wielding NYC Professor Lands New Teaching Gig

It was only about four months ago when Shellyne Rodriguez was caught on camera threatening reporters with a machete. After losing her position at the time, she has landed a new teaching job to the surprise of many.

Originally reported by the New York Post, Shellyne Rodriguez was an art professor at Hunter College in New York City. She was caught on video using profanity to light into some students who were supporting anti-abortion ideals.

The self acclaimed “black Marxist” wildly accused the students of being “violent,” while she destroyed their display and raged. She angrily shouted: “You’re not educating sh*t,” before she labeled their pro-life display “propaganda.”

Co-eds say it’s ‘crazy’ NYC college hired unhinged machete-wielding professor Shellyne Rodriguez https://t.co/eyUYMgnTM4 pic.twitter.com/2sZ6Rf1zID — New York Post (@nypost) September 28, 2023

Later on, reporters from the New York Post went to interview her at her apartment. Shellyne ripped open the door and thrust her machete, holding it up to the reporter’s neck, as reported by Rare. Shellyne proceeded to chase the reporter and his camera man down the street, kicking the reporter in the shins before retreating back into her home, slamming the door behind.

The art professor’s insane machete rage forced Hunter College to fire Shellyne. She turned herself in to the police, however she claimed she was fired because of “racists, white nationalists, and misogynists.” She also pleaded not guilty after being charged for: “harassment, menacing and weapons possession.”

Shellyne is now employed by Cooper Union, a private school, only four months after the altercation. The move has many wondering what caliber of teacher these schools are accepting, along with the uncertain safety of the students.