NYPC Cop Arrested for Soliciting Explicit Videos from 46 Minors, Encouraged Children to Hurt Themselves

Yikes, looks like the New York Police Department has a lot to explain. Turns out an NYPD officer was arrested on Thursday morning in Long Island on child pornography charges for allegedly soliciting explicit videos and photos from underage girls. According to the law enforcement officers, Carmine Simpson is assigned 75th Precinct in East New York. The 26-year-old allegedly used Twitter to convince minors to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos of themselves. The officer allegedly also told dozens of children to physically hurt themselves.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Farrel, “The defendant verbally abused children online, encouraged those children to physically abuse themselves, and intentionally persuaded numerous minors to produce sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves and send them to him via the internet.” She continued, “Most disturbingly, the defendant was not only verbally abusive but he also encouraged certain victims to engage in destructive behavior, such as cutting themselves with a knife, choking themselves with belts and hitting themselves.”

An off-duty NYPD cop is charged with soliciting explicit videos from an underage girl, sources tell the Daily News. Carmine Simpson, who allegedly received videos and photos from the girl, was arrested by the FBI.https://t.co/4OZ5R8roKJ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 28, 2021

The FBI stated that between April and November of 2020 Simpson used social media to converse with 46 different children between the ages of 13 and 17. He would then move the conversation from Twitter to TikTok, Snapchat, or Discord, and would try to FaceTime the kids in order to have phone sex. The police officer allegedly messaged a 13-year-old girl in September 2020 convincing her to send him videos of her inserting a hairbrush into her vagina. One of the messages read, “Babygirl don’t stop… Keep the videos coming for me.”

Another 15-year-old girl sent Simpson around 50 files of child porn which included separate videos he had asked for in which she is choking herself with a belt and masturbating. The cop also targeted a 13-year-old transgender child asking them to slap and gag themselves, while drawing their body with a sharpie. Prosecutors stated his destructive behavior extended beyond soliciting violent child porn. The officer, who had a police-issued weapon, told a minor that he liked “gunplay.”

“Babygirl dont stop… Keep the videos coming for me.” Advertisement “I like watching you choke yourself.” NYPD officer Carmine Simpson, 27, is charged with soliciting sexual videos from 46 teens between 13 and 17, feds charge — and telling some to hurt themselves.https://t.co/4OZ5R8roKJ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 28, 2021

That same day the Brooklyn officer told another child, I literally want to hold a gun to a girl’s head and tell her “this better be the best orgasm of my life or I’ll blow your brains out.” He told another child that he wanted to carve words into their skin with knives. According to the feds, they sent a letter to a judge that Simpson should be held in jail pretrial due to the disturbing allegations.

The NYC officer was charged with production of child pornography and is now facing a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison if he is convicted. He was ordered held without bail during his arrangement in Long Island federal court. Simpson has been an officer in the 75th Precinct in East New York since October 2018.