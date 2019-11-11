A Hays CISD substitute teacher in Kyle, Texas was arrested after a video surfaced on social media showing her allegedly fighting with a student. The video shows 32-year-old Tiffani Shadell Lankford approaching the 16-year-old sophomore girl, and punching her repeatedly in the face out of nowhere. The substitute then continues to hit the student and knocks here to the ground as others look around in shock.

Though a statement, Lehman High School Principal Karen Zuniga, stated that during the incident, the classmates of the girl alerted other school officials on campus and the substitute was immediately removed from the classroom. She was quickly questioned by school resource officers law enforcement agents. Through an email, Zuniga apologized to the parents for the incident.

“As a family, we share both the good news and bad news together. Today, I have to tell you about an incident that is disconcerting. This afternoon, we fired one of our guest teachers for hitting and fighting with a student. Under no circumstance is that behavior tolerated at Lehman High School or in Hays CISD. Additionally, the former employee was arrested by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and faces potential criminal charges. Her actions will also be reported to the Texas Education Agency. “

Zuniga also noted that the safety and security of the students is their number one priority, which is why they took swift action when the incident occurred to protect the students. The Texas substitute teacher was not only fired on the spot, but the district will also report the incident to the Texas Education Agency and will cooperate with law enforcement investigators.

According to Hays CISD, Lankford worked with the district since August 30, when she underwent orientation training. The district said her first job in the classroom was on September 13 and worked at the school a total of 18 times. HCSO officially confirmed that Lankford was indeed arrested shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated assault. The high school student was taken to a local hospital by her father but has yet to release the status of her health.