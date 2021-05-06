38-year-old Dawn Marie Baye was arrested last Friday on ten counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and eight counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. And the events which led up to that arrest are shocking in a scandal that’s rocked Chauvin, Louisiana… because Baye was the local school lunch lady.

A Perverse Lunch Lady

Dawn Marie Baye was a cafeteria worker at Lacache Middle School in Chauvin, Louisiana. Through that position, Baye met many teenage boys… and invited them to her house in Baton Rouge for X-rated sleepovers. The boys who partied at Baye’s home were aged 13-16 and police say those nights spent together included watching porn, drinking alcohol, and having unspecified sexual encounters.

According to KLFY, Terrebonne parish sheriff’s office conducted a weeks-long investigation into the wild crimes, finding that the gathered information matched up with prior social media tip-offs. In response to the sensational story, Sheriff Tim Soignet is encouraging parents to understand exactly where their children are going when they head off for a sleepover.

The (now former) Louisiana school cafeteria worker was arrested last Friday and sent to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she’s being held on $50,000 bail.

Of Baye’s termination at Lacache Middle School, Terrebonne schools Superintendent Philip Martin told The Houma Courier:

“She was a cafeteria worker and ‘was’ is the appropriate term because she’s no longer employed. When people make bad decisions there are usually bad consequences that go along with them.”

