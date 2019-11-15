There’s brutally honest and then there’s this.

An obituary that appeared in the newspaper and was reportedly plagiarized partially is getting a lot of attention for the rift that it is causing in a family.

Although June Miller died in February 2017 at the age of 82, a “cautionary tale” in her memory saying she wouldn’t be remembered was published in time for her birthday.

“We hope this is the beginning of a time of healing and learning to be a family again,” the obit said. “There will be no service, no prayers, and no closure for the family she spent a lifetime tearing apart.”

The obit also accused Miller of being a drug addict.

Robert Miller, June’s son, told WTVC that he believes his sisters were behind the obituary, though one of them denied it.

“She was 82 years old, I believe, so she had a variety of complications. The whole thing is just sad,” he said. “It’s unbelievable that my sisters would write this.”

“Unbelievable. [She] doesn’t even have the integrity to write something for herself — just goes out and steals something,” he said later.

One unnamed sister denied writing the obit and said, “It’s really sad that [whoever did write it doesn’t] have anything better to do.” she

The New York Daily News reported that the Cherokee Scout published the obituary because “the family’s will overrode the editor” and the publication won’t say who submitted it.

Here is a transcript of the full obit:

Cornelia June Rogers Miller, born June 12, 1934, in Morton, Miss., left us on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. She died alone after a long battle with drug addiction and depression. She resided in Gainesville, Fla., and spent summers in Murphy until she, with her husband and son, moved to High Springs, Fla. She is survived by her husband, Robert William Miller, 86; and her son, Robert William Miller, 62, who lives at home. She also is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Miller and Suzanne Amos. Each child had three children, brighter and more attractive than the generation before them. All nine are a testimony to a life well lived. Of the nine grandchildren, there are six great-grandchildren and two in the making. We are thankful for the life that was issued forth because of June. We wish she could have appreciated the abundance of life she was given. Drugs were a major love in her life as June had no hobbies, made no contribution to society and rarely shared a kind word or deed in her life. Please let June Miller's life be a cautionary tale. Addiction and hatred are no es bueno for the living. We speak for the majority of her family when we say her presence will not be missed by many, very few tears will be shed, and there will be no lamenting over her passing. Her family will remember June, and amongst ourselves we will remember her in our own way, which were mostly sad and troubling times throughout the years. We may have some fond memories of her, and perhaps we will think of those times, too. But we truly believe at the end of the day all of us will really only miss what we never had – a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We hope she is finally at peace. As for the rest of us left behind, we hope this is the beginning of a time of healing and learning to be a family again. There will be no service, no prayers and no closure for the family she spent a lifetime tearing apart. We cannot come together in the end to see to it that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren can say their goodbyes. Her legacy is written. So, we say here for all of us, "Goodbye, Mom."

This post was originally published on September 15, 2017.