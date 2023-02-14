Terry Bradshaw Takes Flak for Interview of Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, ‘Cheeseburger’ Comment

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid probably didn’t care what anyone said to or about him on Sunday night. After all, his team had just won the Super Bowl.

But some people seemed bothered by Terry Bradshaw’s comments to Reid as Reid made his way over for a postgame interview.

“Big guy. Let me get the big guy in here,” Bradshaw said as he tried to get Reid to come over during the Super Bowl LVII Trophy Presentation. “Come on, waddle over here.”

Bradshaw, 74, then wrapped his arm around the burly coach and started asking questions. Reid, 64, kept on smiling, and didn’t seem the least bit bothered by any of it.

But on social media, where the overly sensitive seem to congregate, took umbrage with Bradshaw’s comments. That was especially the case when Bradshaw concluded the interview by telling Reid, “Have a cheeseburger on us.”

Terry Bradshaw Speaks Out

Terry Bradshaw to Andy Reid:



"Big guy… let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here."



"Have a cheeseburger on us." #SuperBowl #Fox pic.twitter.com/loFDtKgEH0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 13, 2023

Keep in mind that Reid said after his last Super Bowl victory that his celebration would merely consist of having a “double cheeseburger with extra cheese” with his wife. And when Bradshaw made the cheeseburger comment, Reid smiled and sort of nodded his head in agreement.

Also, keep in mind that Bradshaw and Reid move in pro football circles. They are among the game’s most famous. So at the very least, they are connected in that sense. the rest of the world, however, doesn’t understand. Those outside of the NFL circle (read: everyone who’s never been in the NFL) don’t grasp that these men have a bond that only they can have.

So that leads t everyone freaking out about Bradshaw’s comments.

“He has NO clue on how to conduct an interview and acts like an idiot on the stage,” wrote one social media user. “Telling Andy Reid to waddle on up here and that he’s old. It’s honestly embarrassing!”

Another was, even more, fired up.

“Terry Bradshaw just publicly in front of millions on national TV and in the stadium discriminated against old people, discriminated against fat people and embarrassed and bullied the winning super bowl coach,” the comment read.

Reid wasn’t embarrassed, though. He didn’t feel “bullied.” He couldn’t have been happier to be talking to Bradshaw — if for no other reason than Bradshaw only interviews the winning Super Bowl coach. But also because Bradshaw are Reid are members of the NFL fraternity, with Bradshaw winning four Super Bowls as the star quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s.

Is Bradshaw a lousy interviewer? Probably. But he’s hired to do so because of his unpolished personality and knowledge of the game. That’s what makes him sell. The rest of the world may be bothered by it, but those in the game of pro football couldn’t care less, and that includes Andy Reid.

