Hakeem Jeffries Says Democrats Are ‘Putting Money’ In Americans Pockets (Video)

Notorious election denier Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic Minority Leader, took to the podium yesterday to say how great they want Americans to believe they’re doing.

“House Democrats are fighting to make life better for everyday Americans,” said the man who denied Trump’s election at least 16 times. “More money, more time, more freedom. More money in your pockets, more time with your children and your families, more freedom.”

Hakeem Jeffries: “House Democrats are fighting to make life better for everyday Americans, more money in your pockets and more freedom.” 😂



— Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) September 14, 2023

But to be fair, Jeffries didn’t say whose pockets specifically the Democrats were putting our money into. We already know Joe Biden and his son Hunter (which, ironically, is a slang term for cocaine) certainly have had more money put into their pockets since Joe stole the presidency. In fact, at least $5 million has gone to both of them from foreign interests alone. So they’re doing pretty well.

And what about more time with our children and our families? Given Democrats want to take children away from parents who don’t think it’s a good thing to sever their kids’ genitalia, not to mention the lack of effort the Democrats have made in arresting the child sex traffickers on Jeffery Epstein’s client list, not to mention the law enforcement resources that were diverted away from tracking down pedophiles in favor of censoring conservative speech online… well, we don’t think Congressman Jefferies is being totally honest here.

And how about more freedom? Well, again, there’s that whole thing about censoring conservative speech while letting the pedos run wild. And then there’s the thing about indicting President Trump because he used his freedom of speech to tell the Georgia Secretary of State to find him votes. And then there’s the censorship the Democrats supported against anybody who dared question what the CDC was saying overt the last three years. And then there’s that thing in New Mexico where the Democratic governor suspended the 2nd Amendment for a made-up public health emergency.

Sorry, Hakeem Jefferies, but we just don’t believe you. Now go back to denying elections.