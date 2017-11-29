Menu
Sid Miller Read this Next

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller admittedly shared fake news, and he's not taking it down
Advertisement

Everything is bigger in Texas, and, according to a new report, this includes our food scene.

RELATED: Food trippers hits Houston’s Vietnamese hotspots with Underbelly chef


Thrillist asked a panel to rank each state according to their good food opinion, based on factors, including the number of cities with thriving restaurant scenes, the state’s specialties, the variety of fresh foods, like seafood and produce, among other criterion.

The panel reportedly attempted to accommodate how individuals’ tastes differ and food allergies prevent some from enjoying certain types of foods.

According to the panel, Texas nearly took the cake, coming in second only behind California.

The panelist said they largely credit the second place victory to the variety of state specialties here in Texas:

After all, it is home to four types of barbecue – east, central, south, and west – and, we even made our own style of chili.

Texas is also the birth place of Tex-Mex, which, despite what some haters might say, is a type of food second to none, especially in Houston.

If that wasn’t enough, Texas is the home of ballpark nachos, which reportedly first hit the stands in Arlington Stadium during 1973.

RELATED: Houston earns new food designation that shocks some but is well-deserved

When it comes to big cities with well-rounded restaurant scenes, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth all reportedly helped Texas take the second spot, though the good people at Thrillist acknowledged Dallas/Fort Worth isn’t as good as the rest of us.

While they further admit a vegetarian may not be happy in the Lone Star State because of the meat-heavy diet, it’s worth noting that both Houston and Austin made the top 25 American cities for vegetarians this year, proving we’re the state for everything and one.

Bon Appetit, y’all!

According to a new ranking, Texas is the 2nd best state in the nation for food Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Matt Lauer has been axed from “TODAY,” and long-whispered rumors of a scandal are coming back

Matt Lauer has been axed from “TODAY,” and long-whispered rumors of a scandal are coming back

“I turn into a huge a*****e”: one of America’s favorite actresses has a method for repelling fans in public

“I turn into a huge a*****e”: one of America’s favorite actresses has a method for repelling fans in public

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

Cab driver leaves the scene of an accident and causes more damage

Cab driver leaves the scene of an accident and causes more damage

Donald Trump responded to Matt Lauer’s firing at NBC by putting everyone else there on notice

Donald Trump responded to Matt Lauer’s firing at NBC by putting everyone else there on notice

Texas’s 26th District could see its first female representative in the U.S. House
Rare Houston

Texas’s 26th District could see its first female representative in the U.S. House

,
New study of Houston floodplain could trigger how we categorize and prepare for floods
Rare Houston

New study of Houston floodplain could trigger how we categorize and prepare for floods

,
This charity uses a Harvey-ravaged city to change the conversation on cash-only donations
Rare Houston

This charity uses a Harvey-ravaged city to change the conversation on cash-only donations

,
Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller admittedly shared fake news, and he’s not taking it down
Rare Houston

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller admittedly shared fake news, and he’s not taking it down

,
Advertisement