The most haunted hotel in Texas is right outside of Houston — and they’re taking reservations

If you’re looking to add some spook to your next hotel stay, a historic hotel in Liberty, Texas, holds 26 guests who haunt the property that was once a burial ground, civil war hospital and a site for Native American rituals.

The Historic Ott Hotel holds two historical markers. Owner Susan McCain collected signed affidavits from relatives and officials, cataloging the known deaths at the hotel. But with so much history packed into one parcel of land, there’s no way to measure the full toll on the site.

McCain and her husband bought the property in 2002, but she had her reservations.





“I told him I pity whoever buys that piece of sh-,” she laughs.

A former non-believer in ghosts, McCain discounted the rumors she heard from former caretakers until she saw the proof herself.

The first group of paranormal investigators to tour the hotel was the Louisiana Ghost Investigators, who agreed to stay three nights to study the hotel as it underwent renovations to reopen.

They left after the first night.

If staying the night gives you too much fright, McCain gives tours of the hotel where ghostly personalities are most active; we took her up on that offer.

RELATED: 93Q Morning Zoo hosts Halloween show from haunted hotel

There’s Lucy, who was shot in one of the hotel rooms by her ex-husband. You can sleep in her room, but you may not be sleeping alone.

In the next room sits the sad tale of Vicky, a woman who lost her battle with inner demons and took her own life inside the hotel. A few weeks later, her friend followed suit, hanging himself in the stairwell.

Down the hotel’s long hallway, you can photograph yourself in the floor length mirror, but be careful — the mirror is rumored to be a portal. You may not know the face that stares back at you.

Not only will you get to hear more about the hotel’s history on your tour, but you can also see the secret home footage and photographs McCain shares with guests.

McCain and her family now live inside the hotel, along with several tenants who rent out rooms outfitted as apartments. Paranormal activity is a common experience for the residents, and they all have a story to tell.

According to Buster, a dark spirit emerges from resident his closet and into his bedroom.

Resident James Brown and his wife experience regular activity, but two recent incidences stand out in their minds.

“He must not like Dr. Pepper,” resident Brown says of the ghost that sometimes haunts his apartment. His Dr. Pepper was moved or knocked over three times in one day.

Just recently, his wife had her sunglasses were pulled off her head and hurled across a room.

RELATED: Study shows that In-and-Out is Texas’ favorite fast food, world ends

You can visit the hotel year-round, but call ahead to schedule your tour. You can also check out their Facebook page for public events, which are usually held in the cooler months.