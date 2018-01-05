Looks like Queen Elizabeth will be enjoying two new great-grandbabies later this year.

In addition to Prince William and Duchess Kate’s baby, due to arrive in April, Zara Tindall is also expecting.





Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, is expecting her second child with husband Mike Tindall, according to the U.K.’s Press Association.

Another royal baby in 2018 – Zara & @miketindall13 are expecting a sibling for daughter Mia https://t.co/HWqtM8sSzR by @PARoyal pic.twitter.com/4WIyxMBYKj — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) January 5, 2018

The Queen is “very pleased” with the announcement. The couple has one daughter, 3-year-old Mia.

The happy news comes just over one year after Zara Tindall suffered a miscarriage in late 2016. A few weeks before the miscarriage, the couple publicly announced she was expecting.

The couple was heartbroken, but Mia kept them smiling.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now three. However down we feel, she will come running up in our faces,” Mike Tindall told The Times.

If the baby is born after William and Kate’s baby in April, it will be Queen Elizabeth’s seventh great-grandchild.