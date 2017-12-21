Menu
Parents embarrassing their children is a tradition as old as time, but one mom’s epic trolling is seriously cracking up the internet.

Dajia Davis posted a short clip of her singing “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur, but before she could get too far into the song, Davis’s mother walked into the video and gave a little performance of her own.


Davis’s mother walked into the video’s frame and immediately started dancing in the background while her daughter tried to share her singing talents with her followers.

The budding talent turned toward her mom and protests, “Wait! Momma, come on. Come on, I sounded good.”

People went crazy for the clip on Twitter, where it’s racked up over 4.5 million views so far, and while people felt sorry for Davis, they couldn’t help but laugh at her mom’s antics.

Thankfully, Davis did eventually get to record the entire song and uploaded it to YouTube. Check out her full rendition below.

(H/t: Mashable)

Girl tries to show off her singing voice — but her mom comes in and ruins everything Twitter/Screenshot/Dajia
Elizabeth Vale About the author:
Elizabeth Vale is a contributor for Rare.
