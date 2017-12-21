Parents embarrassing their children is a tradition as old as time, but one mom’s epic trolling is seriously cracking up the internet.

Dajia Davis posted a short clip of her singing “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur, but before she could get too far into the song, Davis’s mother walked into the video and gave a little performance of her own.





Davis’s mother walked into the video’s frame and immediately started dancing in the background while her daughter tried to share her singing talents with her followers.

The budding talent turned toward her mom and protests, “Wait! Momma, come on. Come on, I sounded good.”

SIS TRYNA MAKE A SINGING VIDEO AND LOOK AT MY MOMMA🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dTfSdGlZdO — DAJIA🎙🎶 (@DajiaxDavis) December 19, 2017

People went crazy for the clip on Twitter, where it’s racked up over 4.5 million views so far, and while people felt sorry for Davis, they couldn’t help but laugh at her mom’s antics.

She get on my nervesssss😂😂 — DAJIA🎙🎶 (@DajiaxDavis) December 19, 2017

I’m sorry Dajia, but THAT was funny. Ya mama gets a point for that one. Lmao!!! — ❄️Mo Atkinson❄️ (@monique_atk) December 20, 2017

😂😂 thank you — DAJIA🎙🎶 (@DajiaxDavis) December 20, 2017

Mama bak there like 😂 pic.twitter.com/rtbyKIOJ2v — slim 🍜🐸 (@Atlien_Zone_3) December 20, 2017

Your mum is funny yooo she didn't even care she was doing her thing 😂😂😂😂 — Anita N. Kuambana (@AKuambana) December 20, 2017

Thankfully, Davis did eventually get to record the entire song and uploaded it to YouTube. Check out her full rendition below.

