Princess Charlotte is growing up and getting ready for her first day of school
When you’re married or engaged to royalty, you basically live in designer duds, right?

Not necessarily.

While Kate Middleton (wife of Prince William) and Meghan Markle (fiancée of Prince Harry) love to get dressed up, they’re also big fans of some really affordable brands.


Markle adores the brand Everlane, which has been compared to J.Crew, according to Business Insider. She has been spotted in several of their pieces, including the $68 skinny jeans she wore to the Invictus Games in September 2017.

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

And that brown leather bag she carried at the Games? That’s also from Everlane, and it retails for a mere $165.

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Middleton, meanwhile, is known to rock clothing from Zara, a Spanish fast fashion line. She wore a plaid Zara coat while out and about in London in December 2017 — and that’s not the only time she’s shown that she loves a bargain. The Insider found 15 moments where the Duchess of Cambridge wore Zara.

Who says princesses can’t be thrifty?

