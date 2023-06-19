Meghan Markle Set To Sign ‘Major’ Deal With Dior

Looks like Meghan Markle has found a new venture. It has been reported that Markle is on the verge of finalizing a significant agreement with the renowned French fashion house, Dior.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex has enlisted the services of esteemed Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), led by prominent agent Ari Emanuel, to revamp her public image. This strategic move comes after Spotify ended its association with Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, and canceled their podcast “Archetypes” after just one season comprising 12 episodes.

The Mail states that this lucrative arrangement would position Markle as one of Dior’s prominent representatives, alongside renowned figures such as Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Charlize Theron.

“Meghan is all anyone is talking about. There have been rumours for weeks that she’s about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive,” the source added. “If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season,” a source told the Mail.

In addition to the unraveling of the Spotify agreement, there are speculations circulating that Netflix is currently undergoing a continuous evaluation of its $100-million contract with the couple.

“We knew the Spotify announcement was coming,” a source went on to tell NME. “It might be a shock to everyone else but we’ve been working on the rebranding of Meghan for weeks. Ari is the best in the business when it comes to corporate deals and making money. He’s excited to be representing Meghan and has thrown all his energy into it. The offers have been pouring in, including from other podcast platforms.”

“These guys were already on a war footing because they knew the Spotify announcement was coming. Ari will have a strategic and tactical battle plan in place to link her with sophisticated brand partners, like Dior,” they continued.

The Insider went on to say that Markle has been actively taking steps to create a distinction between herself and Prince Harry in terms of public relations. This strategic approach aims to set the foundation for developing her own independent brand.

“This is an opportunity to distance Meghan from the negativity of the past. It’s no accident that she didn’t go to the coronation, that she didn’t show up in London alongside Prince Harry when he was in court recently,” the source revealed. “Meghan is wise to distance herself from her husband’s toxic dramas. This is a woman who constantly moves forward. This is about building a global brand. There will be some big deals announced soon.”