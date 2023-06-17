Prince Louis Once Again Steals The Show At Trooping The Colour

Despite the Trooping the Colour ceremony being dedicated to King Charles III, it was Prince Louis who stole the spotlight during Saturday’s event!

Videos by Rare

The 5-year-old son of Kate Middleton and Prince William captured everyone’s attention with his amusing expressions and reactions right from the moment he appeared in the carriage with his mother, Queen Camilla, and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Sporting adorable red shorts, a blue jacket, and a red tie, young Louis embarked on a memorable journey aboard a horse-drawn coach, traveling from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade. The route was filled with eager royal enthusiasts, anticipating the procession.

Louis delightedly greeted the crowd with waves and smiles as he strutted his way around. On one occasion, he even playfully held his nose, likely in response to the horses at the ceremony. Another memorable moment was noticed by fans, as Louis was dressed in a strikingly similar fashion to his older brother George, donning the exact same jacket and tie combination. The only difference was that the 9-year-old future monarch opted for pants instead of shorts.

As for 8-year-old Charlotte, she looked beautiful in a white dress accentuated with red ties. The attire likely served as a nod to their newfound roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Louis added more joy to the festivities as he joined his family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to witness the flypast. During the celebrations, Louis couldn’t resist displaying his playful side as he pulled several amusing facial expressions. At one point he also raised his hands and covered his ears while standing before the crowd.