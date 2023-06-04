Prince William Seen Talking with Ivanka Trump at Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s Wedding

Prince William and Ivanka Trump crossed paths at the recent royal wedding in Jordan. The wedding took place in Amman, where Crown Prince Hussein married Rajwa Alseif. During the event, Prince William, 40, was seen talking with Trump.

Trump attended the wedding with her husband, Jared Kushner, while William attended with his wife, Kate Middleton. The lovely Princess of Wales, 41, was seen wearing a stunning pink maxi gown with long sleeves designed by Elie Saab.

Trump and William first met in 2019 when the former first daughter accompanied her father on an official trip to England.

Recently, the mother of three took to her Instagram Story to extend her congratulations to the newly married Crown Prince and Princess of Jordan. She posted a message expressing her well wishes for the couple, saying, “Congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on their beautiful wedding in Jordan yesterday. May their lives together be filled with love, good health, and happiness.”

Additionally, Trump shared a photo featuring herself and her husband, along with a picture showcasing the newlywed couple.

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Alsei, 29, exchanged vows in a traditional Islamic ceremony held at Zahran Palace, the same location where his parents, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan, were married in 1993.

The ceremony was officiated by Dr. Ahmed Al Khalaileh, the imam of the Royal Hashemite Court. Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa, accompanied by two witnesses and signed their marriage contract symbolizing their union.

Several esteemed guests were present at the event, including Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako of Japan, Princess Tsuguko, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, among others.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and her daughter, Ashley Biden, also attended the event.

