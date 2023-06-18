Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Celebrate Prince William For Father’s Day

Prince William is celebrating Father’s Day in regal fashion. The Duke of Cambridge, who has three children with his wife Kate Middleton, chose to commemorate the occasion by sharing a never-before-seen photograph featuring himself and his kids.

The candid snapshot captures a heartwarming moment as Prince William, wearing a smile, embraces his two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who gaze up at their father with adoration. Standing behind them is Prince Louis, who has his arms embracing his father, showing sheer joy with a beaming expression.

The image also has a nod to their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as they are seen sitting on a commemorative bench. The bench was a gift to Queen Elizabeth in honor of her 90th birthday in 2016.

Happy Father’s Day!

The photograph was reportedly taken earlier this year on the Windsor Estate by Millie Pilkington, as stated by Kensington Palace. Notably, the royal children’s attire suggests that the photo session coincided with Prince Louis’ 5th birthday portraits, which were shown in April. Prince Louis can be seen wearing the same blue sweater layered over a checkered shirt, and it appears that the family consciously coordinated their outfits in this particular hue.

Although Middleton wasn’t present in the Father’s Day photos, she did showcase her outfit in another photo released for Prince Louis’ birthday. In this image, the mom of three can be seen pushing her son in a wheelbarrow while wearing a striped sweater in shades of white and blue.

Just hours after the royal family celebrated Trooping the Colour—a traditional parade and celebration commemorating King Charles’ birthday—the new portrait was released.

