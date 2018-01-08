A Massachusetts family’s pit bull/terrier mix recently attacked their 1-year-old daughter, latching onto the toddler’s face and not letting go. The family had owned the dog for five years, and never had it exhibited violent tendencies before.





At first, the father grabbed his pistol, but after realizing it was not loaded, he found a kitchen knife and stabbed the dog to death.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, and then airlifted to a Boston-area facility.

The toddler’s injuries are “believed to be life threatening,” Falmouth fire Lt. Scott Stanbard told WBZ-TV. Now, authorities are left to investigate the incident, and are trying to figure out what provoked the animal.