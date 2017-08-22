A Dubai man was arrested for smuggling amphetamine pills inside of sheep intestines

Amphetamine busts are common in the United Arab Emirates, but this one might take the cake for strangest way to smuggle.

A man was busted for trying to smuggle nearly 6 million amphetamine pills inside of sheep intestines into the UAE.

The man appeared in court Tuesday, saying his brother had told him to do it.

Customs authorities found the pills when they searched the organs’ cavities when they were packed into drums at the Jebel Ali port.





Drug smuggling is often done through the UAE as “smugglers ship the drugs into the country in an effort to try and reach Saudi Arabia.”