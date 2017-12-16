Menu
A mysterious dinosaur-like creature that was found in a subterranean lair in India
An obese rodent in New Jersey is squirreling all the fun out of Christmas.

That’s because a fat squirrel is lifting lip balm and expensive chocolates from a family’s front porch — gratis gifts which are meant for holiday delivery people.

And how does homeowner Michele Boudreaux know who the suspect is?

She put out a surveillance camera to catch the portly fellow in the act.

“This thief took the good stuff. And I wanted to cry,” Boudreaux wrote on Facebook. “Why would they take the most expensive chocolate on the tray? Why not rob us blind of all the Reese’s and Mini Snickers since I can’t seem to stop eating them?”

Unopened squares of Ghirardelli chocolate wrappers littered the driveway one day. And while the homeowners may be ticked off, this rodent is really living the good life.

“I mean, this squirrel is so obese — a jolly ol’ chap — he must be prepping for a decade of winters,” Boudreaux theorized in her post.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
