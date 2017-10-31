A Florida dog’s life was saved thanks to an extra bit of fat

Miniature pinschers have the name for a reason, typically weighing on the small side. Frika, a miniature pinscher from Florida, is considered overweight at 15 pounds.

But that extra layer of fat came in handy recently — and may have saved her life — when she was attacked by a bear in her yard in Altamonte Springs, a wooded area just north of Orlando.

“The vet said she’s just really hearty. She said the extra layer of fat kept the bear’s claw from tearing out her intestines,” the dog’s owner, Eric Yaughn, told WSVN.





Frika had to get more than a dozen stitches, but she’s expected to recover.