Great Danes are a regal breed, but one big fella was acting like a baby recently, when his human mom brought home a puppy.





In this video, the elder Dane can’t handle the new dog, or maybe it just can’t handle the cuteness?

First, the big guy starts barking, and then adds a little whining to the mix.

Then, when the puppy is placed on the floor — and quickly heads to its bed — the dog vies for attention by going in for a cuddle — Great Dane style — getting on its hind legs to rest its front legs on the woman’s shoulders.

It’s hard to say who’s the bigger baby in this video.