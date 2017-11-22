Menu
Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas
Great Danes are a regal breed, but one big fella was acting like a baby recently, when his human mom brought home a puppy.


In this video, the elder Dane can’t handle the new dog, or maybe it just can’t handle the cuteness?

First, the big guy starts barking, and then adds a little whining to the mix.

Then, when the puppy is placed on the floor — and quickly heads to its bed — the dog vies for attention by going in for a cuddle — Great Dane style — getting on its hind legs to rest its front legs on the woman’s shoulders.

It’s hard to say who’s the bigger baby in this video.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
