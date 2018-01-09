Menu
aushorse Read this Next

These horses help veterans adjust to life after the battlefield
Advertisement

An Australian man recently drove by two Clydesdales drawing a carriage in Central Queensland and unleashed the contents of a fire extinguisher on them.


The perpetrator is now facing animal cruelty charges after turning himself into authorities, once footage of his crime made the Internet rounds.

RELATED: A jockey who was caught on camera abusing his horse before a race has been punished

“Shocked. I’m just totally shocked,” carriage driver Steven May told the Daily Mail.

The horses, named Kenny and Bailey, were seen by a veterinarian who treated their minor injuries. Bailey suffered from excessive nasal discharge, as well as conjunctivitis after the foam had penetrated his eyes.

RELATED: A woman gets her horse away from the California wildfires in the back of her Honda Accord

The suspect will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court at the end of this month.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement