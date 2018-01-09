An Australian man recently drove by two Clydesdales drawing a carriage in Central Queensland and unleashed the contents of a fire extinguisher on them.





The perpetrator is now facing animal cruelty charges after turning himself into authorities, once footage of his crime made the Internet rounds.

“Shocked. I’m just totally shocked,” carriage driver Steven May told the Daily Mail.

The horses, named Kenny and Bailey, were seen by a veterinarian who treated their minor injuries. Bailey suffered from excessive nasal discharge, as well as conjunctivitis after the foam had penetrated his eyes.

The suspect will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court at the end of this month.