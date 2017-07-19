A man managed to train his dog to bark in a whisper so he wouldn’t wake up sleepy college kids

If only everyone were as accommodating about the sleepy, lazy life of a college student as Brian Gertler is.

The resident director lives in a dorm at Greenville University, about 50 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri, according to Fox 6.

When Gertler’s dog’s barking began waking up his neighbors — mostly college kids — the man did the unthinkable: he trained his 1-year-old dog Dudley to bark in a whisper.





Gertler and Dudley demonstrated this by playing catch, all while Gertler filmed his silent companion.

As he throws the ball to Dudley, he himself whispers “Good boy!”

And now, thanks to Dudley’s thoughtfulness, these kids are getting enough sleep at home instead of in their classrooms.