In this video, these two snakes are anything but BFFs

Snakes stick together, right? Wrong.

The snakes in this video show that not all the scaly reptiles are BFFs, as these two are engaging in a skirmish in the river. It seems to be a one-sided battle, though, as the king snake has overtaken the rattlesnake and wrapped itself around its victim.

It’s unclear from the video if the rattlesnake is dead, but even if it isn’t, these two snakes probably aren’t going to be hanging out as friends in the river anytime soon.


