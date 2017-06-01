Mama bison scoffs at coyote’s attempt to harm her newborn calf

When a coyote approached her newborn calf, a mama bison took matters into her own hands.

After giving birth, a cow bison successfully defended her newborn calf from a very determined coyote. (Courtesy Ranger Joy Guffy) pic.twitter.com/anmJIZbYGa — YellowstoneNPS (@YellowstoneNPS) May 30, 2017

In a series of pictures posted on Yellowstone’s Twitter account, shot by ranger Joy Guffy, the bison’s mothering — or is it smothering? — instinct kicks in and she shows the coyote who’s boss.

At first, the coyote aggressively approaches the baby. But the bison-mom won’t have any of it, circling the coyote and protectively sheltering the baby, until, in the last photo, the coyote cowers in the corner of the frame, at a safe distance away.





This is one mama who qualifies for Mother of the Year.