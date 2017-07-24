Miles from home, an alligator was caught socializing in South Beach

Was he going clubbing, or perhaps on his way to Joe’s Stone Crab?

Nah, this alligator was simply miles from home when he was found on a jetty in Miami Beach.

Alligators can survive for brief periods in saltwater, but they are freshwater animals; somehow, the 6-foot-gator was lost miles from home.

Florida Fish and Wildlife and Miami Beach Police were called out, and the former made multiple attempts to capture the gator from the pier but failed. But thanks to the help of some bystanders, the reptile was pulled out of the water and turned over to an alligator trapper.





MBPD and @MyFWC always ready for the job. This 🐊 lost its way and was struggling near the S. Pointe jetty. Safely caught no injuries. pic.twitter.com/PpgzdulhzY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 23, 2017

Thankfully, no one was injured on the beach during the rescue.