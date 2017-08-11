No kidding: Watch what happened when this goat wouldn’t get off the hood of a cop’s car

Police body cameras can catch the most surprising things.

RELATED: A young boy’s trip to the petting zoo was ruined by a flatulent goat’s poorly-timed bottom burp

Like an incident that happened last weekend in Blanchard, Oklahoma, just south of Oklahoma City, when an obstinate goat would not get off the hood of a police officer’s car.

In a video, posted on the Blanchard Police Department’s Facebook page, the officer seems to be getting a kick out of the whole deal.

“Body cams are useful for convincing the Chief that a goat did it,” the caption to the video says, referring to the resultant dents on the hood of the cop car.





RELATED: This goat owner didn’t give up on her pet — she just got him a prosthesis

By the end of the hairy scene, after the goat scampers on top of the hood twice, the officer can be heard chuckling, “That’s my hood, dude!”

No word if there were any arrests.