Menu
snakeee Read this Next

A massive snake slithered out of this car's hood -- while it was in motion
Advertisement

Remains of a relative of the burrowing bat have been discovered, in a shocking find for scientists around the world.

RELATED: Devastated by Harvey, experts says one Houston’s bat colony


The bat, “which lived in trees and scurried along the ground,” lived in New Zealand more than 16 million years ago.

Bones and teeth of a massive bat, some three times larger than today’s animal, were found in the ground near St Bathans, New Zealand, by scientists with UNSW Sydney. The discovery team was comprised of researchers from Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and the United States.

RELATED: Rabid bat found in Houston apartment complex – again

“This bat was relatively large, with an estimated body mass of [about] 40 [grams], and its dentition suggests it had an omnivorous diet,” the study’s abstract reads. “Its striking dental autapomorphies, including development of a large hypocone, signal a shift of diet compared with other mystacinids, and may provide evidence of an adaptive radiation in feeding strategy in this group of noctilionoid bats.”

Scientists find remnants of a massive bat who lived in trees and “scurried along the ground” Twitter/National Geographic
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement