The Bronx Zoo debuts a spooky new creature just in time for Halloween

As a special treat just in time for Halloween, the Bronx Zoo has unveiled its newest snow leopard, also known as a “ghost cat.”

The baby girl is the second-generation offspring of the zoo’s famous leopard, Leo, who was obtained as part of an agreement with the country of Pakistan.

The animal’s spooky nickname comes from the fact that their coats are pale grey, which help them stay camouflaged in the wild.





The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo announced the animal’s debut on Thursday.

“This snow leopard cub is special not only because it is an ambassador for its species, but because of its lineage,” said Dr. Patrick Thomas, WCS vice president and general curator, and Bronx Zoo associate director who was part of the delegation who brought Leo from Pakistan.

The cub, who is currently being exhibited alongside her mother, has yet to be named.