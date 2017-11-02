Rare Animals

The new First Cat of New Zealand has some pretty unique paws to help with her social media

New Zealand may have elected its youngest prime minister in 150 years, but her cat is really where it’s at.

That’s because Paddles, an orange-and-white tabby, has opposable thumbs — which is all the better for tweeting.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, 37, is introducing her cat to the world via the feline’s very own Twitter account.

Paddles is surprisingly dexterous for a cat on Twitter, tweeting an average of 20-plus times a day since opening her account last month.


After 819 posts, the cat has amassed a following of 10,000-plus followers.

All of which means this is one cat who is set to be a social media giant.

