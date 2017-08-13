Rare Animals

Watch these pit bulls playing with balloons, and you might change your opinion about the breed

Pit bulls are reputed to be an aggressive breed.

But tell that to these two dogs, who are having a heck of a fun time playing with a balloon.

As the canines, one predominantly white and the other brown, volley a red balloon in the air, it’s hard to see their potentially violent side. Full of energy and beyond adorable, these guys just want to have fun.

And who knew pit bulls could jump so high?

