Watch these pit bulls playing with balloons, and you might change your opinion about the breed

Pit bulls are reputed to be an aggressive breed.

RELATED: A pit bull named Brynneth Pawltro was elected mayor of a town in Kentucky

But tell that to these two dogs, who are having a heck of a fun time playing with a balloon.

As the canines, one predominantly white and the other brown, volley a red balloon in the air, it’s hard to see their potentially violent side. Full of energy and beyond adorable, these guys just want to have fun.

RELATED: A teen was tragically killed when he was hit by bullet meant for a pit bull





And who knew pit bulls could jump so high?