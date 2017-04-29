Kenny Chesney takes on some big questions in this disarmingly honest new video

Kenny Chesney sings about being “Rich and Miserable” in his new song and video, and it’s something he’s probably experienced firsthand.

After all, Kenny has been selling out stadiums for years now, and he’s made a lot of money in the process. That makes his message in the “Rich and Miserable” video all the more intriguing.

“For ‘Rich and Miserable,’ it felt like it was addressing so many of the things we’re sold and told – about what makes us happy, or we’re supposed to want, or are expected to do,” Kenny said.





In the clip for “Rich and Miserable,” Kenny recruited professor John C. McGinley to give a stirring lecture on materialism and what really brings us happiness and satisfaction in life.

“Those lines he delivers are something he and I both feel very deeply,” Kenny explains, “and it’s something I think we’d all do well to consider.”

“Rich and Miserable” is included on Kenny Chesney’s latest album, “Cosmic Hallelujah,” available now.