With their playful humor, comforting hugs, and wise guidance, they navigate the rollercoaster of fatherhood with unwavering love and affection. Their imperfections make them relatable and their steady support makes them superheroes in the eyes of their children. Sunday marks the celebration of Father’s Day, and in honor of this special occasion, we’ve curated a selection of songs that evoke heartfelt thoughts of fathers when they resonate through your ears.

Videos by Rare

1. “Drive (For Daddy Gene)” – Alan Jackson

2. “The Best Day” – George Strait

3. “That’s My Job” – Conway Twitty

4. “Daddy’s Hands” – Holly Dunn

5. “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” – Riley Green

6. “Watching You” – Rodney Atkins

7. “It Won’t Be Like This For Long” – Darius Rucker

8. “Song For Dad” – Keith Urban

9. “He Didn’t Have To Be” – Brad Paisley

10. “Mr. Mom” – Lonestar