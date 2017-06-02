Sam Hunt makes his first return to the concert stage as a married man

Sam Hunt kicked off his 15 in a 30 Tour June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio, and we can’t stop watching the videos coming out of that first concert. Maybe it’s his status as a newly married man, but there’s something about Sam that’s making the fans lose their ever-loving minds over him.

The tour takes its name from Sam’s latest hit, “Body Like a Back Road,” and several fans posted clips of that performance in the show. The video screens form a sloping roof above the stage, so the stage feels more intimate like a club show. The screens go back-and-forth between showing snapshots of dirt bike racing and kids on swings with broadcasting the lyrics to the chorus as Sam sings them.





Body Like A Backroad #samhunt #15ina30tour #blossommusiccenter #bodylikeabackroad @samhuntmusic A post shared by aprilmarie_02 (@aprilmarie_02) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

The fans are clearly eating it up, singing along with every word of the song, which remains insanely popular on streaming services and country radio alike.

Sam also treated the crowd to hits from his debut album, “Montevallo,” including “Breakup in a Small Town.”

Break up in a Small Town #samhunt #15ina30tour #blossommusiccenter @samhuntmusic A post shared by aprilmarie_02 (@aprilmarie_02) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

This clip of Sam performing “Leave the Night On” captures even more of the energy at the Blossom Music Center. The screaming fans drown out Sam’s singing.

•leave the night on• thanks for sharing @brandi_leeeeee 💗🎉 @samhuntmusic #samhunt #samlowryhunt #samhuntmusic #outinit #15ina30tour A post shared by SAM HUNT FAN PAGE (@samlowryhunt__) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

I'm gonna take it slow just as fast as I can. 🖤 #15ina30tour #blossum A post shared by Rosa 🎀 (@rosa_zee) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Maren Morris and Chris Janson join Sam on the 15 in a 30 Tour all summer long. Check out tour dates here.